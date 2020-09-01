ECOWAS Court issues disclaimer on “ECOWAS Court dismisses case against Ghana”

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has said that its attention has been drawn to a fake and mischievous reportage titled “ECOWAS Court Dismisses Case against Ghana” in an online publication on the 20th of November 2013, by one Malik Abass Daabu, in www.myjoyonline.com.A disclaimer signed by Hon. Edward Amoako Asante President, Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, Abuja, Nigeria on Monday, August 31, said that the said report was false and baseless and was fabricated with the sole intention of misleading members of the public and should therefore be disregarded in its entirety.

“By this Disclaimer, the ECOWAS Court of Justice is condemning the said report and disowning the purported judgment, as the Court did not deliver any such judgment.

It explained that the case was struck out by the Court on the 5th of November, 2013 for want of diligent prosecution, due to the absence in Court of the Counsel to the Applicants, with costs of N800, 000 (eight hundred thousand naira) awarded in favour of the defendant.

“The case was never heard on the merits and the Court did not deliver any judgment in the case. The Court therefore did not accept nor reject the submissions of any of the parties as falsely claimed in the said publication.

“We therefore urge the members of the public and Community Citizens to completely disregard the said report in the online publication, as it is false, mischievous and a complete fabrication,” the disclaimer said.