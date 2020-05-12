ECOWAS Court resumes from extended break Wednesday

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice will be resuming its activities on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after its prolonged break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.The Court extended its break on March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 and in compliance with the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the country’s Lagos, Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the President of the Court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, said the impending resumption followed the easing of the lockdown by the host Member State since May 4, 2020.

He said the Court had taken appropriate measures in line with the directives of the host government to fumigate and disinfect its offices prior to resumption.

According to him, other measures have been introduced for the safety of the staff, including the mandatory wearing of facemasks, social distancing, constant hand washing and use of hand sanitizers amongst others.

The President of the Court also said that visitors would not be allowed in the Court, while professional visits can only be undertaken with the approval of the management of the Court.

He added that the meetings can only be conducted using electronic collaboration tools, while the public, particularly lawyers would be informed on the date for the resumption of physical filing of applications.