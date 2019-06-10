ECOWAS disappointed over political deadlock in Liberia

ECOWAS office in Liberia says “it is disappointing to note’ that with all the elaborate mediation efforts and arrangements made by the Government, local and international stakeholders, the petition to be delivered to the Government by the so-called ‘Council of Patriots’ (CoP), did not take place.In a statement issued at the weekend, ECOWAS noted that in line with the arrangement for the delivery of the petition by the organizers of the protest, the Government sent a delegation, comprising of the Ministers of Justice, Foreign Affairs, and State without Portfolio, as well as the National Security and Legal Advisers on Presidential Affairs to the assembly point.

It said also Mr. Edwin Snowe, member of the ECOWAS Parliament, and the Special Representative of the ECOWAS President in Liberia, Babatunde Ajisomo, were at hand to witness the handing-over of the petition.

However, the statement pointed out, at the point of presenting the petition, the organizers of the protest insisted that the petition, upon delivery to the President, must be acknowledged by him and the acknowledgement should be brought back by the Government delegation and handed over to the organizers of the protest at the assembly point.

After consultation, the Government “graciously accepted this demand and waited to receive the petition.

The Government delegation was thereafter invited to the crowd outside the Capitol Building premises, “and surprisingly the organizers of the protest introduced an extraneous demand” by saying that their petition would only be delivered upon the “immediate release” of the students

and others that were detained by the Liberia National Police few days ago. This then stalled the presentation of the petition.

In spite of this, ECOWAS will, however, want the Liberian Government and people to continue to engage in constructive dialogue for sustaining the peace and stability with a view to finding an amicable means of addressing genuine concerns in line with the Constitution and the rule of law. While assuring its commitment to peace and stability in Liberia, ECOWAS will continue to facilitate the socio-economic development of the country.

The ECOWAS commended Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, for his statesmanship, officials of his Government as well as the organizers of the June 7 Protest for ensuring a non-violent peaceful assembly.

In particular, ECOWAS said it would like to commend Liberia’s Joint Security Services and, especially, the Liberia National Police (LNP), for the display of “utmost professional conduct” in protecting the civil liberties of the protesters as there was no ugly incident throughout the day.

The Office also commended the United Nations Human Rights Monitors as well as the ECOWAS Observers for their diligent and impartial role in interacting with all the parties in their various areas of deployment as well as at the assembly point.

“It goes without saying that the peaceful conduct of the protesters throughout the day exemplified Liberia’s democratic maturity, tolerance and orderly nature of the people,” the ECOWAS statement

noted.