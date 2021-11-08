ECOWAS expresses solidarity with 3 member countries over tragic incidents

The Authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed solidarity with the Republic of Niger, Nigeria and Sierra Leone over the incidents that took place in these Member States in which scores of lives were lost due to terrorism and inferno.The communique issued at the end of the extraordinary Summit in Accra on Sunday, the Authority of ECOWAS said that the Authority observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims and called on the Transition Authorities to intensify their efforts to improve the security situation, especially by ensuring effective state presence in the affected areas.

“In this context, the Authority calls on the neighbouring countries to step up security presence along their borders with Mali and instructs the ECOWAS Commission to deepen the ongoing discussions with the African Union Commission with a view to enhancing the security situation in the Sahel.

“Furthermore, the Authority calls for a more robust and offensive mandate and enhance the operational capacity of MINUSMA to deal with terrorism challenges in Mali. ECOWAS will accordingly request the United Nations Security Council to make the necessary amendments to the mandate of MINUSMA,” the communique said.

The one-day extraordinary Summit, which was attended by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government or their duly mandated representatives, was chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.