ECOWAS gives Malian junta 18 months to complete political transition

The Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) has given the Malian military 18 months maximum with effect of 15th September, 2020 to complete the political transition programme.The communique issued after the Mini-Summit between eight ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and the members of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), on Tuesday in Aburi, Ghana by the ECOWAS Commission said: “Once a civilian-led transition is put in place, ECOWAS will fully accompany the Republic of Mali towards the restoration of constitutional order, in line with the relevant protocols of ECOWAS.

“With regards to sanctions, in line with the decisions of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, such sanctions will be lifted immediately when the Transition President and the Prime Minister are effectively designated.”

The communique said that the Mini-Summit took note of the presentation by the CNSP of the outcomes of the national consultative forum on the political transition architecture and stated that “the political transition will be headed by a civilian, in accordance with the decisions of the Authority of ECOWAS. In this regard, both the President and the Prime Minister of the transition will be civilians during the entire period. The nomination of these two key personalities will be done immediately.

“The Transition Vice-President provided for in the Transition Charter shall not, under any circumstances, replace the Transition President. The CNSP will be dissolved immediately the civilian transition is put in place.”

According to the communique, the Heads of State and Government expressed their gratitude to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Mediator on the political crisis in Mali and encouraged him to continue his mediation efforts and accompany the civilian-led transition administration to ensure a swift return to constitutional order in Mali.

The Mediator was also asked to undertake a Mission to Bamako within one week to assess the status of implementation of the above measures.

The Mini-Summit recalled the decision of the Authority on the follow-up Committee, comprising the Mediator, the Chair of the Council of Ministers, the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Representatives of the African Union and of the United Nations in Mali and called for its early establishment.

The Mini-Summit also called on all Malian stakeholders to work together toward a swift return to constitutional order in Mali.

The Heads of State and Government also expressed their gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, and Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), for convening the Mini Summit.