ECOWAS Heads of State to hold Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali

Published on 20.08.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali on Thursday, August 20, 2020.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja on Wednesday said that the Summit, which would be holding virtually through videoconference, was convened, following the military Coup d’Etat in the Republic of Mali. 

It noted that ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as it is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the socio-political crises and has held several Mediation and Peace Missions to Mali,” the statement added.

