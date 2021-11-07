ECOWAS holds another Summit on political situations in Guinea, Mali

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holding another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situations in the Republics of Guinea and Mali on Sunday November 7, 2021 in Accra, Ghana.According to a statement by ECOWAS on its website on Saturday, November 6, 2021, the Heads of State will be considering and discussing the situation in the two Member States during the Extraordinary Summit.

The statement stated that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held an Extraordinary Summit on September 16, 2021, on the political situations in the two ECOWAS Member States and that after the Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to convey the decisions of The Authority.

It added that another high-level delegation with the ECOWAS Mediator to Mali, Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, also undertook a mission to Mali.