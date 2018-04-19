ECOWAS holds confab on farmer, herders clashes

The 15-member countries of the ECOWAS will converge in Abuja on April 26 to begin deliberations on the violent clashes between farmers and herders across the sub-region.The meeting, which will be opened by President Muhammadu Buhari, is designed to find permanent solutions to the persistent farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria and beyond.

The Minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, said after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday that the conference was initially planned for last February.

”This is why, for instance, we initiated the conference that is to come up between April 26 and 29 under the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services.

“The conference would focus particularly on the protocol on the movement of trans-humans which was signed in 1978 but yet to be implemented.

“I had meetings with President of ECOWAS Commission, the one that left, and we agreed to have this conference sometime last month. But because they were leaving and new set of management was coming in it was shifted to toward the end of this month. So, the whole idea is to look at this issue of movements across borders,” he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously agreed to open the conference.

He said the conference, which would also attract participants from the Central African Republic, Chad, Cameroon, Morocco and Mauritania, would explore the relationship between the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, and the trans-border criminal activities.

The minister also alerted Nigerians on fake news alerts being circulated in the social media.

Dambazau, who was particularly reacting to purported invasion of Abuja by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites, urged citizens to be mindful of such news.

He assured that the nation’s security agencies were in full control of the situation.