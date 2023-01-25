Ecowas hosts high profile UN security conference

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has assured the United Nations High-Level Panel on Security, Governance and Development in the Sahel of strategic collaboration and equitable partnerships in addressing the economic and security challenges in the region.He made the assurance when he hosted the five-member group of UN experts of the Panel led by Mr. Abdallah Boureima at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, January 23, 2023.

President Touray shared the four strategic objectives of the present administration with the UN Panel and solicited their support and cooperation in achieving the vision within the four years tenure.

The UN High-Level Panel was at the ECOWAS Commission to discuss issues of regional cooperation, security in the Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea as well as developmental challenges in the region.

The panel, which was established at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022, has as one of its mandate, the assessment of the situation in the Sahel with a view to recommending measures to promote international engagement and proffering solutions to the region’s complex security and economic developmental challenges.