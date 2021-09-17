ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Guinea’s military leaders, orders elections in 6 months

The Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS have imposed sanctions on the military leaders in Guinea in accordance with extant ECOWAS Protocols, “of travel bans on the members of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) and their family members and of freeze of their financial assets”.The communique issued after the extraordinary Summit in Accra on Thursday by the ECOWAS Commission said that the ECOWAS Leaders upheld the suspension of Guinea from all ECOWAS governing bodies until the restoration of constitutional order and ensure the conduct of presidential and legislative elections within six months in order to restore constitutional rule in the Republic of Guinea;

They called on the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, and other multilateral and bilateral partners to support the implementation of these sanctions.

The meeting resolved that no member of the CNRD is allowed to contest in the presidential election and that ECOWAS would “accompany Guinea in the swift resolution of the crisis and in the preparations for the elections”.

According to the communique, the ECOWAS Leaders also called on the African Union, the United Nations and development partners to endorse the decisions and support the restoration of constitutional rule in the Republic of Guinea.

The Authority also expressed its concern about the resurgence of coups after the coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021 and requested the Chair of the Authority to visit the Republics of Guinea and Mali as soon as possible to convey in person the decision of the Authority.

Earlier, the ECOWAS Chair and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana urged the members of The Authority of ECOWAS to discuss the situation in Mali and take bold decisions to restore democracy and peace in the region.

He also said that the Summit would discuss the report of the high-level mission sent to Guinea last week after their virtual emergency meeting of September 8, 2021, following the ouster of President Alpha Conde by the Guinean military.

The one-day extraordinary Summit was attended by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and their duly mandated representatives, They included: H.E. Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso; H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire; H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau; H.E Georges Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia; H.E. Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger; H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

Others were H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, President of the Togolese Republic; H.E. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Aurélien A. Agbenonci, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Benin; H.E. Filomena Mendes Gonϛalves, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cabo Verde; H.E. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Summit was also attended by H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Mediator to Mali, and H.E. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa.