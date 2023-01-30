International › APA

ECOWAS, Israeli Ambassador discuss Israel – Economic Relations

Published on 30.01.2023 at 20h21 by APA News

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja has met with the Ambassador of Israel to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Michael Freeman, for further consultations on improving ECOWAS-Israel relations.According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, the two leaders discussed socio-economic development in West Africa, regional stability and security issues, creation of opportunities for youth, possibility to collaborate in the fields of education and agriculture through knowledge and experience sharing.

They stressed the need to review and update the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties with a view to expanding partnership and cooperation.

