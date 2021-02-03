ECOWAS Leaders nominate Senegal to chair AU for 2022-2023 period

The Authority of the Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS has nominated the Republic of Senegal as ECOWAS candidate to chair the African Union for the 2022 – 2023 period.In the communique issued after the Extraordinary Session on February 2, 2021 via videoconference, under the chairmanship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of Ghana, and Chair of the Authority, The Authority instructed the President of the ECOWAS Commission to take the necessary steps to immediately notify the African Union Commission of the nomination.

The Authority also instructed the President of the Commission to propose, for adoption, at the next Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, a clear mechanism for the rotation of candidatures to ensure that each Member State has a legitimate opportunity to chair the Assembly of the African Union.

On the endorsement of Member States’ applications for international positions, The Authority agreed on the order of priority of the Commissioner positions for which ECOWAS nationals are still standing for election by the Assembly of the African Union and made the necessary arbitrations between Member States putting forward candidates for the same position.

“The Authority decides to prioritise support for the candidature of Nigeria to the post of Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security. Summit decided that the second Commissioner position to be allocated to the West Africa Region will be filled by Burkina Faso, taking into account the gender parity,” it said.

On the implementation of ECOWAS institutional reform, The Authority reiterated its commitment to the objectives of improved performance and operational efficiency that underpin the institutional reform process, in order to promote the implementation of integration programmes geared towards the economic and social development of the region.

“The Authority welcomes the status of implementation of the ECOWAS institutional reform, particularly with regard to enhanced financial management and internal control of the Institutions.

“The Authority notes that the tenure of the current statutory appointees comes to an end in February 2022, and that there is a need to discuss the optimal structure of the new Commission and the other Institutions, modalities for allocation of statutory positions, as well as efforts to streamline ECOWAS operating costs.

“To this end, the Authority calls on H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on Institutional Reform, to lead reflection on the issue. A Report on this point will be submitted to the Ordinary Session of the Authority to be held in June 2021. To that effect, a general consensus emerged from the Heads of State and Government that H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the Reform.

“The Heads of State and Government express sincere appreciation to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in steering the affairs of the Community,” the communique said.

According to the communique, the under-listed ECOWAS Heads of State or their duly mandated representatives were present at the Summit and Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of ECOWAS Commission.

H.E. Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso

H.E. Jorge Carlos de Almeida Fonseca, President of the Republic of Cabo

Verde

H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’lvoire

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana

H.E. Prof. Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea

H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau

H.E. Georges Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia

H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal

H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, President of the Togolese Republic.

H.E. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

H.E. Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger

H.E. Moctar Ouane, Prime Minister of Transition of the Republic of Mali

H.E. Aurélien Agbenonci, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of

Benin.