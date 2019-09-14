ECOWAS leaders’ summit beams spotlight on terrorism

Regional leaders of the Economic Community of West African States are holding an extraordinary summit in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Saturday to deliberate on the growing threat from terrorism and its unprecedented rippling effects in the region.The summit to which Mauritania and Chad are invited as participants also sees the involvement of a high-powered delegation from Morocco comprising Foreign minister, Nasser Bourita and the Foreign Intelligence Bureau Director General Mohamed Yassine Mansouri, representing King Mohammed VI.

The summit’s main objective is to outline ways and means of collectively preventing and more efficiently tackling terrorism, strengthening security cooperation and coordination among member states.

Conscious of the cross-border and trans-regional nature of regional security threats, the deliberations are expected to focus on the complex situation in the Sahel region which is growing into a breeding ground for terrorism and organized crime.