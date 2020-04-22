ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually to Combat COVID-19 in Region

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will be holding an Extraordinary Session through videoconference on Thursday, April 23, 2020, scheduled to start at 10:00amA statement by the ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday in Abuja said that the Heads of State would be discussing the situation and impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the ECOWAS Region.

It added that preceding this Extraordinary Summit, the Ministers in Charge of Finance and the Governors of Central Banks from the Region held a virtual Extraordinary Session on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 on the COVID-19 situation.

“To address the COVID-19 Situation in the Region, ECOWAS had immediately made available financial support, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.

“As of April 20, 2020, according to the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) data, the 15 Member States have recorded 5,474 confirmed cases, 1,567 recovered, 140 deaths, and 3,767 active cases,” the statement said.

It reaffirmed ECOWAS solidarity with Member States and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick.