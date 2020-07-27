Ecowas leaders to hold virtual extraordinary summit on volatile Mali

Heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are on Monday, July 27, holding a virtual extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Mali.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja said that the summit would be holding virtually through videoconference.

It is a follow-up to the outcome of mediation efforts in Bamako last week by five regional leaders to try to end the crisis as a vociferous opposition movement demand the immediate resignation President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK).

An earlier diplomatic mission to Bamako by Ecowas mediators led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan had failed to resolve the crisis.

There were violent scenes on the streets of Bamako and other cities across Mali where opposition demonstrators clashed with security forces.

The movement’s leader Mahmoud Dicko said shortly after last Thursday’s mediation that they cannot imagine the future of Mali with IBK as president.