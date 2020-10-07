ECOWAS lifts sanctions against Mali

International › APA

Published on 07.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday lifted the sanctions imposed on Mali following the August 18 coup.It is a huge relief! Isolated since the army ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former French Sudan can finally get back on its feet. Since in a Declaration by the Heads of State and Government, ECOWAS decided to “lift sanctions,” including the closure of land and air borders with other countries in the Community area, as well as the suspension of financial flows.

 

Consequently, the regional body is calling on “all bilateral and multilateral partners to support” this vast country which is prey to the jihadist threat. ECOWAS decision is motivated by the “significant progress towards constitutional normalisation.”

 

Indeed, the West African presidents had demanded, among other things, the limitation of the responsibilities of the vice-president of the transition, the withdrawal of provisions allowing him to replace the acting president and the specification of the duration of the transitional period.

 

In this document signed by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, also current ECOWAS leader, the regional institution said it had received, on October 1, the Charter of the transition which “takes into account” its recommendations.

 

Thus, the Heads of State and Government “have taken note” of the inauguration of Bah N’daw as President of the transition and the appointment of Moctar Ouane as Prime Minister.

 

However, ECOWAS called on the transitional authorities “to implement quickly the other decisions of the Accra Summit, in particular the release of all military and civilian officials arrested since August 18, 2020 and the dissolution of the CNSP (National Council for the Salvation of the People).”

 

