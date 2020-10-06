ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Mali

The ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has announced the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mali.A communique released on Tuesday by ECOWAS said: “Taking into consideration these important decisions for the normalization of constitutional order in Mali and in view of the need to support this process, the Heads of State and Government decide to lift the sanctions imposed on Mali. They call on all bilateral and multilateral partner to also support Mali “

According to the communique, the Heads of State and Government demand that the new Authorities of the Transition in Mali implement rapidly other decisions of the Summit, in particular the release of all officials both military and civilian arrested since 18 August 2020 and the dissolution of the CNSP.

“The Heads of States and Government also congratulate the mediator for progress achieved in the political normalization in Mali,” it added.

The communique recalled that the Heads of States and Government took note of the recent nomination and swearing-in of Mr. Bah N’DAW as a civilian President of the Transition and congratulate the President of the Transition and express ECOWAS Support for the implementation of his mission.

It added that the Heads of State and Government also took note of the nomination of Mr. Moctar Ouane, a civilian, as Prime Minister of the Transition and that the nomination of the President and the Prime Minister of the Transition should lead to the formation of the government.

“In addition, the Charter of the Transition published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Mali taking into account other Decisions of the Heads of State and Government was received by ECOWAS on October 1st, 2020. These include:

“The responsibility of the Vice-President of the Transition, in charge of security and defense; the removal of the provision whereby the Vice-President can replace the President of the Transition and the provision of an 18-months Transition period,” it added.