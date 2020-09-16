ECOWAS maintains sanctions on Mali

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) links the lifting of sanctions against Mali to the nomination of a civilian to lead the country’s transition.The persistent vagueness of the identity of those responsible for leading the political transition in Mali is playing against the military junta that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK) on 18 August.

On Tuesday, 15 September, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at an advisory meeting on the political situation in Mali, remained firm on its position.

Following the closed-door meeting in Aburi, in eastern Ghana, Kalla Ankouraou, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigerians Living Abroad said: “We think this summit (on Mali) will be the last because there was only one point (the leadership of the transition) about which the junta asked to give it time to report to the other actors. They called for the embargo to be phased out, and the summit said (it will be done) tomorrow (Wednesday) at midnight, if they appoint civilians to the posts of President and Prime Minister of the Transition.”

Mr. Ankouraou went on to report that “the decisions taken by Mali’s days of national consultation) are quite similar to those of the ECOWAS.” However, the West African leaders insisted that “the officials sent by the junta can do what is necessary to convince the Malian public and especially the members of the junta to facilitate the ECOWAS task.”

The regional organization, at its 57th Regular Summit held last week in Niamey, Niger, had required that the putschists choose two civilian figures to lead the political transition by 15 September.

The inter-Malian dialogue initiated by the ruling National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), resulted in the adoption of the 18-month Transition Charter. This document provides that the direction of the transition can be entrusted to a civilian or a member of the military.

On his Twitter accounnt, Senegalese head of state, Macky Sall, praised the “consensual decisions” resulting from the mini-summit. For theii part, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, Roch Marc Christian Kabore (Burkina Faso), Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast), Faure Gnassingbé (Togo), Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger) and Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice-President have responded to the invitation of their Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, President the ECOWAS.

In a statement published at the end of the summit, the regional organization recommended that the CNSP be dissolved “as soon as the civil transition begins.”