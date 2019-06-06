ECOWAS Mediation, Security Council examines political, security situation

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ambassadorial Level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), says it considered the memorandum on the political as well as the security situation in the region during its meeting on June 3, 2019 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja on Thursday said that the Council also considered a memorandum on the issuance of ECOWAS Exemption Certificate by the President of the Commission in case of “extreme” emergency.

It noted that Gen. Francis Awagbè Béhanzin, the Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, said in his opening address that the Council needed to consider carefully the political and security situations in the region, “as political and security stability are key to economic development”.

Béhanzin appealed to the ambassadors not to deter in their efforts towards combating insecurity and instability in the region.

In his remarks, Ambassador Babatunde Nurudeen, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS and Chair of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ambassadorial Level, expressed satisfaction at the positive successes recorded in the region as far as peace and security is concerned despite security challenges and threats in some member States.

He urged members of the Council to review the situations in the Memoranda presented to them by the ECOWAS Commission and make recommendations to the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level to achieve peace and security in the Region.