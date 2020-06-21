ECOWAS Ministerial Mission visits Bamako on socio-political situation in Mali

The ECOWAS Commission says that it Ministerial Mission was in Bamako, Mali on the instructions of the Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Issoufou Mahamadou, President of the Republic of Niger.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja on Sunday said that the ministerial delegation visited Mali from 18 to 20 June 2020 on a mission of good offices, in respect of the socio-political situation in the country. The mission fits into the framework of the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

It added that the ministerial mission was led by Kalla Ankourao, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad of the Republic of Niger, Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and included Ally Coulibaly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Jean Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission and Francis Behanzin, ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, also took part in the mission.

The delegation received support from the High Representative of the African Union for Mali and the Sahel, Pierre Buyoya and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to Mali, Mahamat Saleh Annadif.

“The mission occurred against the background of continued insecurity, demonstrated by the recurrent terrorist attacks and socio-political tension. The tension was largely created by the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the outcome of the legislative elections held in March and April 2020.

“Firstly, ECOWAS wishes to offer its condolences to the Government of the Republic of Mali and the families of soldiers of the Armed and Security Forces of Mali who lost their lives during the terrorist attack of 14 June at Bouki-wèrè, in the Diabali area. ECOWAS wishes the wounded speedy recovery and pays its respects to all who have fallen victim in the country over the years.

“The delegation reaffirms the support and solidarity of ECOWAS to the Government of Mali and the family of Honorable Soumaïla Cisse, President of the Union for the Republic and Democracy, leader of the opposition, who was kidnapped since March

2020,” it said, adding that the delegation called on the Malian Government to continue efforts to immediately secure his freedom.

The statement said that during the visit, the ministerial delegation was received in audience by the President of Mali, Mr. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the Prime Minister, Dr. Boubou Cisse as well as the representatives of several groups.