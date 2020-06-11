ECOWAS Ministers to meet on Ease of Trade by ECOWAS Commission in Abuja during Covid-19 period.

The ECOWAS Ministerial Coordinating Committee for Transport, Logistics, Free Movement and Trade will meet on Friday, June 12, 2020 to validate the recommendations on ease of trade and movement of goods and services during the Covid-19 period.The virtual meeting will also consider useful guidelines on the coronavirus control with regards to trans-national supplies.

The Ministerial Committee will also appraise the broad presentation of the experts in order to give the outcome of their deliberations, the desired backing.

According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, the main documents to be adopted during the meeting are reports from the preceding experts meeting as well as the draft ECOWAS guidelines on ease of trade.

“The meeting will also feature a presentation on the epidemiological situation in West Africa and issues on transport, logistics and trade relating to the fight against Covid-19 by the Director General, West African Health Organization (WAHO).

“A communique embodying the set of recommendations on the way forward regarding the issues tackled is expected to be adopted at the end of the meeting,” the statement said.