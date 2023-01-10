ECOWAS Mission observes Legislative elections in Benin

The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS–EOM) to the Legislative Elections in the Republic of Benin, led by H.E. Raimundo Pereira, former President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, observed the Legislative Elections in Benin, on January 8, 2023.According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, 40 Election Observers were deployed by ECOWAS to all the capitals of the 12 Administrative Departments in Benin to monitor the electoral process.

Speaking after observing the election process in Cotonou, H.E. Raimundo Pereira, Head of the ECOWAS-EOM, thanked the people and government of the Republic of Benin for a peaceful election.

“Generally, the election was conducted in a calm and peaceful atmosphere,” he added.