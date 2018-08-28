Ecowas parliament delocalized meeting underway in Monrovia

A week-long delocalized meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Joint Committees on Communication and Information Technology, Education, Science and Technology, Labor, Employment, Youth, Sports and Culture Monday got underway in Monrovia on Monday.The meeting is being held under the Theme “Contribution of ICTs to the Regional Integration Process – Status of Implementation, challenges and prospects of an ECOWAS Community Radio and Television Station”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor called on ECOWAS member states to take advantage of the opportunities ICT tools provide and render the support needed to make it an efficient and effective part of the integration of peoples of the sub-region.

Howard-Taylor also hailed the decision by ECOWAS to have sub-regional radio and television stations, describing it as not only timely but prudent for the survival of member states.

She noted that the move will serve as a major factor in the promotion of peace, security, stability, democracy and good governance within the ECOWAS region.

The Liberian Vice President said the government is not unaware of the challenges mitigating the migration of the ECOWAS Radio to a truly Regional Broadcasting Agency, but, assured that the administration of President George Weah is committed to fulfilling its obligations in the agreement on the establishment of the radio signed between it and the ECOWAS Commission.

Also making rearks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Dr. Bhofal Chambers stressed that communication and technology will play a major role in spreading the messages of peace and development throughout the sub region.

Speaker Chambers said the initiatives will put Liberia in a better position to work with ECOWAS member states.

Chambers said after 14 years of civil crisis, it is only restorative justice that will heal the wounds of all Liberians.

For her part, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf praised African leaders for supporting Liberia to move on after more than a decade of civil war.

Day two of the conference will include presentations on, “Maximizing Effective Audience Reach of an ECOWAS Community Radio in view of the diversified linguistic groupings of the Community and the proliferation of community radios and their local contents (Experience of the West African democracy Radio)” will be done by Mr. Malcom Joseph, Executive Director of Centre for Media Studies and Peace.