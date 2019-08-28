ECOWAS Parliament To convene session in Liberia

The Economic Community of West African States will convene a two week session in Liberia beginning Tuesday, September 10.About 170 delegates including Parliamentarians, their staffers and invited guests from the African and European Unions, among others, are expected to be in attendance, the Head of Liberia’s Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, Bomi County Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, has disclosed.

Liberia’s Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament includes Bomi County Representative Melvin Snowe, Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, Lofa County Senator Steve Zargo, Bomi County Representative Haja Fata Siryon and Lofa County Representative Clarence Massaquoi.

The session which is being held on a rotational basis across the region, is the first gathering of the ECOWAS Parliament in the country, Representative Snowe said.

According to Snowe, Liberia and the rest of the countries in the sub-region are striving to improve the living standard of their people by improving their various economies.

On the coming into being of the region’s single currency known as ECO next year, the Liberian lawmaker indicated that it is on course but noted that not all the countries in the region will join next year, noting that only countries that are prepared and ready will start, while the rest will follow gradually.