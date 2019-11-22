Ecowas partnership: Nouakchott makes important strides-minister

Important strides have been made in a partnership agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to Mauritanian Trade and Tourism Minister Sid’Ahmed Ould Mohamed.By Mohamed Moctar

The agreement will allow Mauritania an opening to a regional market of 360 million people, the minister told Thursday’s press conference in Nouakchott.

This is likely to promote investment and industry in the country, he explained, recalling that a preparatory workshop had recently been held in the presence of all sectors concerned with free trade at continental level.

According to him, this latest meeting aims to raise awareness of the potential risks associated with Mauritania’s accession to ECOWAS and the African continental free trade organisation.

On another level, Ould Mohamed welcomed the success of the current tourist season, the first three months of which have already seen the arrival of a thousand holidaymakers in the Adrar region in the north of the country.

He also reported on the ongoing campaign launched by his department to protect consumers from the harmful effects of expired food products.

The minister pointed out that in this context hundreds of tonnes of products unfit for consumption have been identified and destroyed in recent days.

He said traders have begun declaring such products on their own volition.