ECOWAS pledges to curb food insecurity

The President of ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean Brou, has pledged to take appropriate measures to deal with the situation of food insecurity in 2018.Brou made the pledge on Wednesday in his presentation of the report on the implementation of the community strategic framework (2016 -2020) at the ongoing First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

He noted that the measure has become imperative because agriculture is one of the key priority projects of the commission.

According to him, there had been low rainfall in the 2017/2018 season, which is expected to reduce agricultural production in several member states and that the region would grow by 3.2 percent this year.

“In this respect, appropriate measures must be taken to deal with the situation of food insecurity in the region.

“Food crisis is related to climate changes, difficulties in rainfall, so we have to react when this situation occurs because food insecurity affects both women and children.

“This is why we have called on Ministers of Agriculture of the 15 member countries to take decisions in the bid address the situation,” he said.

He said that ECOWAS was working closely with member countries on the need to put policies in place to ensure food security and practice of agriculture in the region.

He noted that the practice whereby agricultural production is slightly downgraded for cereals in some Sahelian countries contributed to food situation within the region.

Brou revealed that the extra-ordinary Summit which was held on April 14, had mandated the commission to take necessary measures to tackle critical issue about food insecurity.