ECOWAS President launches Gambia’s National Early Warning Centre

The President of the Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has launched the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Centre in Banjul.The statement by the ECOWAS Commission said that the ECOWAS President also signed with The Gambian Authorities a Memorandum of Understanding on the operations of the Centre and handed over a cheque of $20,000 to support the initial operations of the centre.

According to the statement, the Vice President of The Gambia was represented at the launching ceremony by Hon Baboucarr Bouy, Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery.

It added that the ECOWAS President also visited the ECOMIG Force Headquarters where he was received by the Force Commander Col. Tamba.

The statement explained that after discussions with the Force Commander and his deputy, a detailed presentation on the Force’s operations, achievements and challenges were made by the head of operations.

It stated that the President also visited the ECOWAS Representation in Banjul where he met with the Resident Representative Miatta Lilly French and staff of the office and urged them to continue their good work with professionalism and assured them of ECOWAS management’s support.