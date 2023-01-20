Ecowas president receives Israeli ambassador

International › APA

Published on 20.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, H.E. Michael Shaul Freeman, paid a working visit to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja.The meeting discussed ECOWAS activities across the region as well as ways to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations between the parties in several areas, including agriculture, water, climate change, capacity building, technology, and education.

The statement by the ECOWAS Commission said that Dr. Touray, in his welcome remarks, underscored the critical importance of these areas to the economic growth and development of the ECOWAS region.

He also presented the four strategic objectives of the present administration to the ambassador and called for the collaboration of the Government of Israel in this regard.

Earlier, Freeman in his speech, stated that they have made great progress with Nigeria, but their aim is to deepen relations with ECOWAS.

He used the opportunity to invite the President of the ECOWAS Commission to visit Israel within the framework of enhancing economic and diplomatic cooperation between the State of Israel and ECOWAS.

