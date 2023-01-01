ECOWAS President visits government officials in The Gambia.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, paid a courtesy visit on key government officials in continuation of his engagements during his official visit to The Gambia on Friday, December 30, 2022.According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, the engagement started with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, before being received by the Chief of Defense Staff General Yakuba Drammeh.

It added that the Dr, Touray then proceeded to meet with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Hon. Dawda A. Jallow, before proceeding to meet with the Minister of Defense Hon. Serign Modou Njie.

The ECOWAS President was later received by the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment Baboucarr O. Joof and ended the day’s engagement with a meeting with the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow.

The statement stated that the discussions focused on how to advance regional Integration, peace and security in the region and some key reforms and initiatives in The Gambia, including security sector reforms and governance.

“The President of the Commission was accompanied by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in The Gambia, Miatta Lilly French and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abdou Kolley,” it added.