ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali hosts BENELUX Special Envoys to the Sahel

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali, Mario Gomes Fernandes, on Monday, January 23, 2023, hosted Special Envoys for the Sahel Region from the Kingdoms of Belgium, Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The meeting was held at the Permanent Representation in Bamako.According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, the discussions centred on the current transition process in Mali and the role played by ECOWAS and other external partners, including members of the local transition monitoring committee (CLST).

It added that further discussion focused on cooperation with the region.

It explained that the local transition monitoring committee (CLST) was set up by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and is made up of the United Nations, African Union and ECOWAS and that it was expanded to include the Embassies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and of the Republic of Ghana in Mali.

“Ambassador Gomes Fernandes seized the opportunity to reiterate the appeal made by the Authority of Heads of State at various Summits on Mali, and the Commission’s call for continued support towards a successful transition in the country,” the statement added.