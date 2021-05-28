ECOWAS to convene emergency Summit on Mali

The Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says that an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments will be convened for a decisive action on recent political developments in Mali.Speaking at the opening of the 2021 First Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament on Thursday in Abuja, Mr. Akufo-Addo, expressed worry on the political development in Mali and stated that ECOWAS had spent a lot of political and material resources to restore democracy in Mali after the last military coup in 2020.

“My take is that we should call on the immediate Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments.

“The body is responsible for ironing out the transitional arrangement to decide on the way forward for ECOWAS and Mali.

“The Community will be kept fully abreast on development on the situation,” local media reports on Friday quoted Mr. Akufo-Addo as saying.

He disclosed that a high-level mediation team led by former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan had been sent to Mali to assess the political crises and that the reports are being awaited.

“We condemn the unfortunate situation of Mali which ECOWAS has invested so much of its political and material resources.

“As current Chair of the Authority, I authorised an ECOWAS delegation comprising high level mediator in the Malian crises led by former President of the Republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

“Others are Ghanaian Foreign Minister, Shirley Botchway, who is also Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Minister, Chair of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, to access the situation and report back to me,” he said.

According to him, due to the rains that have affected weather conditions for travels, the authority is yet to receive first hand report on the situation.

He gave assurance that the Community would be kept fully abreast on development on the situation.

It will be recalled that on May 25, the second time in nine months, Col. Assimi Goita seized power again in Mali, detaining transitional President, Mr. Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Goita had accused the interim President and Prime Minister of failing in their duties.

In his speech, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis, said that the Parliament also strongly condemned the military takeover in Mali, stating that the recurring junta in the country was a threat to democracy in the region.

Tunis said that the Parliament like other ECOWAS Institutions had taken several steps to restore democratic rule in Mali.

“Earlier this year, I led a Parliamentary Fact-Finding Mission to that country and held discussions with all stakeholders in the transition process.

“We were assured by all parties of their commitment towards a transition to democratic rule.

“Unfortunately we have observed a few days ago, a dramatic shift in the political situation, which led to the arrest of the Transitional President, His Excellency Bah N’Daw and the Prime Minister, Mr. Moctar Ouane,” local agency reports quoted the Speaker as saying.