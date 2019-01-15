ECOWAS warns against interrupting Guinea Bissau’s electoral process

The mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Guinea Bissau on Tuesday vowed, in a statement seen by APA, to sanction anyone who will attempt to disturb the conduct of the electoral process in this country.The delegation of ECOWAS led by the Chairman of the Commission Jean-Claude Kassi Brou recalled the importance of the holding of legislative polls on 10 March, 2019, in accordance with the decision of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional bloc.

The ECOWAS mission however hailed the progress made while inviting political and administrative actors to focus their efforts on the preparations for the electoral process.

Finally, the sub-regional organization reaffirmed its commitment to support Guinea-Bissau by allowing it to put a permanent end to instability so that peace can be definitively restored.