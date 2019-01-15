Efforts underway to contain FMD outbreak in S/Africa’s Limpopo

South Africa has deployed a team of veterinary services experts to Vhembe district in the country’s northern Limpopo Province to check the extent of the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the area, Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana has said. Botswana is the latest country to stop importing animal products from South Africa, following Mozambique’s move two weeks ago due to FMD fears.

The deployment of the experts to Limpopo follows the confirmation of FMD cases by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on 7 January, which prompted the UN World Organisation for Animal Health to suspend South Africa’s FMD-free status.

The temporary suspension has caused a few neighbouring trading countries to ban the country’s exports into their borders.

Zokwana on Monday met with farmer organisations within the red meat sector to discuss the implications of the FMD outbreak and solutions from the perspective of looking at international trade.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Zokwana emphasised that the outbreak was limited to Sundani area in Vhembe district.

He noted that the affected cattle are less than 50 in an area with about 10,000 to 15,000 herd.

“Only a small portion for 50 cattle, which are currently quarantined as we speak, has been affected. Tests were done and they confirmed that they have been infected,” Zokwana said.

Zokwana also announced that three task teams were deployed in the area on Monday to do vaccinations and hopefully clean the animals.