Egypt airlifts relief aid to quake-hit Turkey and Syria

Under directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt has airlifted medical aid and equipment to quake-hit Türkiye and Syria amid an acute humanitarian crisis caused by Monday’s tragedy which claimed more than 6000 lives.Five military transport planes, loaded with large quantities of medical supplies, took off from Cairo East Air Base en route to Türkey and Syria.

The shipment was delivered from Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population to help mitigate the effects of the devastating earthquake.

Turkish and Syrian officials expressed their appreciation for the Egyptian government’s efforts and support to control the worsening situation caused by this devastating earthquake.

Egypt’s support to the Turkish and Syrian sides underscores the importance of humanitarian support to deal with natural disasters, thus contributing to fostering interdependence and fraternity among peoples to overcome adversity.