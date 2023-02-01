International › APA

Happening now

Egypt and Mauritania mull closer security ties

Published on 01.02.2023 at 15h21 by APA News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met Mauritania’s with Defense minister Hanena Ould Sidi to discuss closer collaboration on security.The meeting was also attended by Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki and Mauritania’s ambassador in Cairo.

A spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday that President Sisi’s meeting with the Mauritanian official comes within the framework of enhancing the firm fraternal relations and reinvigorating joint cooperation in the military and security fields.

He said this is particularly relevant in light of Mauritania’s role in counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel region.

During the meeting, the Mauritanian minister delivered a letter from President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani to his Egyptian counterpart, details of which is suggest advancing military cooperation and efforts to combat terrorism. 

This comes in light of Mauritania’s appreciation of Egypt’s role and President El-Sisi’s political status on both the regional and international arenas.

President El-Sisi affirmed that Egypt values its relations with Mauritania, emphasizing the importance of promoting them across various levels. 

He also stressed Egypt’s keenness on fostering closer military and security cooperation with Mauritania, particularly in the areas of training and exchanging expertise, given the North African nation’s leading role in this field.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top