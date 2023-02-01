Egypt and Mauritania mull closer security ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met Mauritania’s with Defense minister Hanena Ould Sidi to discuss closer collaboration on security.The meeting was also attended by Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki and Mauritania’s ambassador in Cairo.

A spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday that President Sisi’s meeting with the Mauritanian official comes within the framework of enhancing the firm fraternal relations and reinvigorating joint cooperation in the military and security fields.

He said this is particularly relevant in light of Mauritania’s role in counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel region.

During the meeting, the Mauritanian minister delivered a letter from President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani to his Egyptian counterpart, details of which is suggest advancing military cooperation and efforts to combat terrorism.

This comes in light of Mauritania’s appreciation of Egypt’s role and President El-Sisi’s political status on both the regional and international arenas.

President El-Sisi affirmed that Egypt values its relations with Mauritania, emphasizing the importance of promoting them across various levels.

He also stressed Egypt’s keenness on fostering closer military and security cooperation with Mauritania, particularly in the areas of training and exchanging expertise, given the North African nation’s leading role in this field.