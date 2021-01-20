International › APA

Happening now

Egypt and Qatar restore diplomatic ties

Published on 20.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties on Wednesday after a breakup lasting three years, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. By Mohamed Fayed

“Egypt and Qatar have exchanged two official notes according to which the two countries have agreed to resume diplomatic relations,” the statement said.

It added that the decision to restore ties was made because of the mutual obligations of the Al-Ula Declaration, which was signed at the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Saudi Arabia.

The Al-Ula Agreement ended the boycott against Qatar by the Arab quartet of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top