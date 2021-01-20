Egypt and Qatar restore diplomatic ties

Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties on Wednesday after a breakup lasting three years, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. By Mohamed Fayed

“Egypt and Qatar have exchanged two official notes according to which the two countries have agreed to resume diplomatic relations,” the statement said.

It added that the decision to restore ties was made because of the mutual obligations of the Al-Ula Declaration, which was signed at the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Saudi Arabia.

The Al-Ula Agreement ended the boycott against Qatar by the Arab quartet of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.