Egypt cinema icon Samir Ghanem dies of Covid

Egyptian cinema star, Samir Ghanem, on Thursday passed away of Covid-19, at the age of 84. The Egyptian actor had been admitted to intensive care a few days ago after he was infected by the coronavirus.Born January 15, 1937 in Assiout, actor and comedian Samir Ghanem has to his credit a great legacy that will forever mark theater, but also cinema and television in Egypt and the Arab world.

From the 1980s, he had become one of the comic stars in theater, especially by having imposed a new style of his own. His most famous plays include “Hi Doctor”, with George Sidhoum and his wife Dalal Abdel-Azziz in 1981, “Les maries” with Chirine in 1981 and Fares Ibnou Khayban in 1987.

He also played in several comic films as the main actor, including ‘the man who sneezed with Chahira in 1985”, “Poor but happy” with Said Salih in 1986, “Fatouta” and films with Ilham Chahine in 1987, “A bird in the sky” with Atar El Hakim in 1988, “The Crook and the Dog” with Chouikar in 1990”, “Criminal in spite of Himself” with Hala Sidki in 1991”, “The Fugitives” with Noura in 1993 and “Married by chance” with Sabrine in 1998.