Egypt: Death penalty call for alleged Sisi assassination plot

A court in Egypt has applied for the death penalty to be introduced against eight people charged with the attempted assassination of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi almost five years ago.The court on Monday filed for a death penalty verdict against the accused who allegedly planned to kill the Egyptian leader while he performed the hajj in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia in 2014.

According to the details of the case against them, the accused have operated a terror cell with w view to carrying out the plot in which former Saudi Crown Prince, Nayef bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud was also to be assassinated.

The Grand Mufti who is key to the process of granting the request will pronounce over the case.

The Mufti is one of the most influential religious leaders over Islamic jurisprudence in Egypt.