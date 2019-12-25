Egypt demands for natural flow of Nile River maintained-Official

The tripartite negotiations of Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are expected to culminate in agreement next month, Ethiopian official has disclosed.Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Addis Ababa on the outcome of the recent talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt in Khartoum, Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Sileshi Bekele said Egypt has demanded the natural flow of the Nile River should be maintained when Ethiopia’s controversial dam on the river operates, Ethiopian official has said.

Ethiopia has rejected Egypt’s proposal as it denies the rights of upstream countries to make use of the Nile water, the minister said

The minister said Egypt, however, has dropped its previous proposal which requires Ethiopia to release 40 billion cubic meters of Nile water annually to the downstream countries as the later beings operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

He said the latest negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan in Khartoum was fruitful as the three countries also agreed on the dam’s filling period which is set be done between four and seven years.

In August this year, Egypt proposed that it needs Ethiopia to release 40 billion cubic meters of water annually to downstream countries and until the Aswan Dam holds water as high as 165 meters above sea level.

According to the minister, Egypt also dropped this proposal too and Ethiopia will not be required to release water until the level of water in Aswan Dam reaches as high as 165 meters.

“On our part, we think this needs no negotiation as we have started filling the dam. But the Egyptian side have raised the concern what could happen if the Aswan Dam reached shut down level of operation,” Sileshi stated.

Egypt’s move to withdraw its proposals on the two issues was a big success,” he added.