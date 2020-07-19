International › APA

Egypt: Ex-FA chief may gun for CAF chieftaincy

Published on 19.07.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Hany Abo Rida, a former head of Egypt’s football association may vie for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football, APA learned on Sunday.According to sources within the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Rida’s possible candidacy will depend on whether the current CAF president Ahmad Ahmad decides not to run for a second term.

The Malagasy Admad ousted veteran CAF boss Issa Hayatou in 2017 to become the association’s seventh head.

Ahmad has not stated whether he would gun for the CAF presidency again or quit after one term when the African football governing body holds elections in March 2021.

Rida, 66, is an integral part of the CAF Executive led by Ahmad and is also a council member of FIFA.

Speaking to Ahram Online over the weekend, Rida said he will throw his hat in the CAF ring if Ahmad decides not to go for a second term.

He was the head of Egyptian football until last year when he threw in the towel after his country’s abysmal campaign in that year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

