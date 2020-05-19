Egypt extends flight ban over Covid-19 cases

Egypt has announced an extension of its ban on all international flights to the country in a bid to tighten measures already in place against the further spread of the coronavirus.As of Tuesday, Egypt has 12, 764 registered Covid-19 cases, among them 3, 440 recoveries and 645 deaths.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a statement that all international passengers are being prohibited from flying to Egypt as it grapples with more cases of the virus.

The extended ban on flights will continue indefinitely, says the PM’s statement.

Egypt on March 19 closed all airports to all flights in reaction to a full blown outbreak of the disease in the country.