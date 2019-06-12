Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend US Mideast peace conference

Egypt, Morocco and Jordan have agreed to attend the unveiling of the economic component of a new US peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the White House said on Wednesday.

The three Arab countries allied with Washington “informed us that they will be attending the workshop,” a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The United Nations also announced it would send its deputy Middle East coordinator to the event set for June 25 and 26 in Bahrain.

The summit will see the unveiling of the economic aspect of the new US peace plan spearheaded by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The idea is to entice the Palestinians with the economic benefits of the plan if they accept the United State’s political proposals, which will be detailed at a later date that has yet to be announced.

But the Palestinians have already rejected the plan, which they believe will be partial to Israel, and won’t attend.

Relations soured between Washington and the Palestinians after the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017.

The support of countries in the region is seen as crucial for the proposal’s success, but the US media reported recently that the Palestinians had asked Egypt, Morocco and Jordan not to participate in the summit.

Trump is attempting to forge a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians, a task at which all who have tried before him have failed.