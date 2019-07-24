Egypt keen to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Rwanda

The Egyptian Speaker of the House Of Representatives Dr Aly Abdel Aal said here Wednesday that his country is keen to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Rwanda.Dr Aly Abdel who arrived in Kigali late Tuesday on a four-days working visit made the remarks when meeting with the Speaker of Rwandan parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa before paying a courtesy call on the President of the Senate Bernard Makuza.

The talks aim to strengthen the cooperation between the parliament of Egypt and the parliament of Rwanda, it said.

“The Egyptian parliament will pay special attention to further developing traditional friendly relations between our two countries,” said Dr Aly Abdel.

In an effort to expand parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Rwandan parliament extended his invitation to the President of the House of Representatives of Egypt, to participate in General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union , a high-level meeting which is due take place in 2020.

Both Rwanda and Egypt belong to the Common Market and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade bloc.

In addition, Rwanda and Egypt are both members of the Nile Basin Initiative which groups 10 countries.