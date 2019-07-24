International › APA

Egypt keen to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Rwanda

Published on 24.07.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Egyptian Speaker of the House Of Representatives Dr Aly Abdel Aal said here Wednesday that his country is keen to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Rwanda.Dr Aly  Abdel who arrived in Kigali late Tuesday on a four-days working visit  made the remarks when meeting with the Speaker of Rwandan parliament,  Donatille Mukabalisa before paying  a courtesy call on the President of  the Senate Bernard Makuza.

The talks aim to strengthen the cooperation between the parliament of Egypt and the parliament of Rwanda, it said.

“The  Egyptian parliament will pay special attention to further developing  traditional friendly relations between our two countries,” said Dr Aly  Abdel.

In an effort to expand parliamentary cooperation between  the two countries, Rwandan parliament extended his invitation to the  President of the House of Representatives of Egypt, to participate in  General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union , a high-level meeting  which is due take place in 2020.

Both Rwanda and Egypt belong to the Common Market and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade bloc.

In addition, Rwanda and Egypt are both members of the Nile Basin Initiative which groups 10 countries.

