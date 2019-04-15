Egypt recommits to Libyan security, stability

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel which focused on a number of bilateral and regional issues including the crisis in Libya.According to Ambassador Bassam Radhi, spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, said the telephone conversation allowed the two leaders to review a number of regional issues, including the current situation in Libya.

The Egyptian leader has affirmed the position of his country which supports the unity, stability and security of Libya as well as its backing to the efforts of the fight against terrorism and extremist groups and militias which pose a threat not only to the country but also for security and stability in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region.

Merkel affirmed her country’s commitment to a political solution in Libya and emphasized the need to step up international efforts to accelerate an end to the crisis.

About the situation in Sudan, the Egyptian leader underscored his country’s support for the Sudanese people’s choice as well as international efforts to help that country emerge from the crisis and maintain stability and security.

The two sides further discussed issues related to bilateral relations, given the increasing level of these relations in the recent years.

In this regard, the German Chancellor emphasized Berlin’s desire to develop increased cooperation with Egypt in various spheres.