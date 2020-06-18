International › APA

Egypt reports Africa’s highest COVID-19 death toll

Published on 18.06.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

More people have died in Egypt from coronavirus than any other African country, official figures show on Thursday.Egypt’s health ministry has confirmed 49,219 coronavirus cases, and 1,850 deaths, with the daily increase in cases rising in recent weeks as the government has slightly eased some restrictions on movement.

The civil aviation minister announced on Sunday that the country will reopen all its airports for scheduled international traffic on July 1 after suspending regular commercial flights in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

By June 18, Africa has recorded 270,897 total cases, 7,251 total deaths and 125,653 total recovered.

