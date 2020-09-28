International › APA

Happening now

EgyptAIr to resume flights to Kigali in October

Published on 28.09.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir is set to operate its first flight from Cairo to Kigali on October.8, the airline said in a statement shared with APA in Kigali on Monday.From that date, EgyptAir will operate two return flights to Kigali per week from the airline’s hub in Cairo.

The  flights from Cairo to Kigali will be on Thursday and Saturday, while flights from Kigali to Cairo will be on Friday and Sunday, with a  stopover at Entebbe in Uganda.

The airline announced it will offer special promotional fares to the new destination in addition to benefits to their frequent flyers onboard the new services.

The first EgyptAir flight, operated by the airline’s Boeing 737-800’s landed to Rwanda in April  and was greeted by a ‘water salute’ from Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, making the Egyptian national carrier the eighth airline to operate direct flights to Kigali.

The Egyptian ambassador to Kigali, Ahmed El Ansary said that the airline picked Rwanda because it is one of the fastest developing economies on the continent.

He added that Rwanda has been keen on opening her airspace to Egypt, to facilitate trade and bilateral relations between the two countries.

“It goes without saying that Rwanda is one of the fastest growing economies in  Africa. We have been working on this for the past six months. We were  really received with open arms. We always talk about the challenges of connectivity between our African capitals and I guess with EgyptAir on the ground today in Kigali is a step in the right direction” he said.

