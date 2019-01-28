Egyptian doctors provide free medical services in Wau

A team of Egyptian doctors is offering free medical services for patients in South Sudan’s Wau State (former western Bahar Elghazal State).The team of specialist doctors is providing specialized medical services focusing on orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, pediatric, internal medicine, hemorrhoids and hernia in Wau.

Dr. Nasir Issa, head of St. Paul medical team, told journalists Sunday that the 12-member Egyptian medical team came to Wau on Wednesday, and they have been providing free medical services in the state’s main referral hospital, Wau Teaching Hospital.

He pointed out that the medical team had offered specialized medical care and surgeries for 17 patients on Thursday.

“We will be here until Sunday, so I call upon the citizens to come to the hospital for treatment,” he said.