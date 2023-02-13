Egyptian leader recommits to IMF reform program

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattal a-Sisi has recommitted his country to structural economic reforms while meeting the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva in Dubai.The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said President Sisi’s meeting with Georgieva reviewed Egypt’s relations with the IMF, particularly in light of the cooperation program over completing the implementation of its economic reform process.

”President al-Sisi valued the fruitful engagement and constructive cooperation between the government of Egypt and the IMF to continue the implementation of the comprehensive economic reform program. The President affirmed Egypt’s keenness on further enhancing the structural reforms pertinent to the fiscal and monetary policies and on bolstering the role of the private sector. This aims to provide a positive climate for all investors and global financial markets on the Egyptian economy, and increase the investment opportunities and the broad prospects it offers” Fahmy said in a statement seen by APA on Monday.

IMF Managing Director Ms. Georgieva commended the performance and resilience of the Egyptian economy as well as its ability to survive and accommodate the negative repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

It aims to continue refining the overall indicators of the Egyptian economy, and hence the IMF’s aspiration to further advance the distinguished cooperation with Egypt and to support its economic reforms, she added.