Egyptian president in Dakar for two-day state visit

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi arrived in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday at the start of a two-day official visit to the West African country.President Al-Sissi was welcomed upon arrival by his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, at the Leopold Sedar Senghor military airport in Dakar shortly before 5 PM (GMT).

After a brief tete-a-tete with President Sall, the Egyptian leader headed for his residence.

He is expected at the presidential palace for an official dinner later on Thursday.

On Friday, the two heads of state will host a joint press conference at the palace at 10:45am at the end of which they will preside over the signing of agreements between their delegations.

According to the Senegalese presidency, the visit by President Al-Sissi, who doubles as the current chairperson of the African Union (AU) is part of the mutual desire of the two heads of state to further strengthen the excellent relations and cooperation between Senegal and Egypt.