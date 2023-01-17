International › APA

Happening now

Egypt’s first post-Mubarak Interior minister dies

Published on 17.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

Mansour Essawy, the first Interior after the fall of Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 85 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, APA learnt on Tuesday.Essawy’s funeral will be held later on Tuesday. at El-Sayida Nafissa Mosque and a memorial service will be held for him in Cairo on Wednesday.

The 1959 police academy graduate was born in Esna, Luxor governorate on 18 September 1937.

Essawy began his career in the Cairo security bureau which he would later head and go on to lead the security directorate in Giza, serve as deputy Interior minister for Upper Egypt.

In March 2011 following Mubarak’s fall after thirty years in power, Essawy became Interior minister in the transition administration headed by then Prime Minister Essam Sharaf.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top