Egypt’s first post-Mubarak Interior minister dies

Mansour Essawy, the first Interior after the fall of Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 85 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, APA learnt on Tuesday.Essawy’s funeral will be held later on Tuesday. at El-Sayida Nafissa Mosque and a memorial service will be held for him in Cairo on Wednesday.

The 1959 police academy graduate was born in Esna, Luxor governorate on 18 September 1937.

Essawy began his career in the Cairo security bureau which he would later head and go on to lead the security directorate in Giza, serve as deputy Interior minister for Upper Egypt.

In March 2011 following Mubarak’s fall after thirty years in power, Essawy became Interior minister in the transition administration headed by then Prime Minister Essam Sharaf.